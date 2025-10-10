Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

14 people found in van during Highway 401 stop, human trafficking suspected

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted October 10, 2025 1:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'The troubling situation when it comes to human trafficking in New Brunswick'
The troubling situation when it comes to human trafficking in New Brunswick
RELATED: New statistics show New Brunswick had 17 human trafficking incidents in 2024, with six people charged – the highest total in decades – Aug 18, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A routine traffic stop on a highway in Quinte West, Ont., has led to five arrests and the discovery of what police believe to be a human trafficking operation.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers pulled over a minivan on Highway 401 shortly after 7 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 3, as part of routine patrols along the busy highway corridor.

Inside the vehicle, officers discovered 14 individuals tightly packed into the van.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Following initial checks, five people, foreign nationals between the ages of 23 and 59, were taken into custody on outstanding immigration warrants.

They were transported to the Quinte West OPP detachment and later turned over to the Canada Border Services Agency.

Investigators believe the individuals in the van may have been victims of human trafficking, specifically being exploited for forced labour, according to the release.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Human trafficking involves recruiting, moving or holding victims to exploit them for profit,” police said. “Traffickers can control and pressure victims by force or through threats, including mental and emotional abuse and manipulation.”

No charges related to human trafficking have been announced, but the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are reminding everyone that the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline is available 24-7 and offers confidential support in multiple languages.

Victims or anyone with information are urged to contact authorities or visit the hotline’s website.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices