14 people found in van during Highway 401 stop, human trafficking suspected

Send this page to someone via email

A routine traffic stop on a highway in Quinte West, Ont., has led to five arrests and the discovery of what police believe to be a human trafficking operation.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers pulled over a minivan on Highway 401 shortly after 7 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 3, as part of routine patrols along the busy highway corridor.

Inside the vehicle, officers discovered 14 individuals tightly packed into the van.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Following initial checks, five people, foreign nationals between the ages of 23 and 59, were taken into custody on outstanding immigration warrants.

They were transported to the Quinte West OPP detachment and later turned over to the Canada Border Services Agency.

Investigators believe the individuals in the van may have been victims of human trafficking, specifically being exploited for forced labour, according to the release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Human trafficking involves recruiting, moving or holding victims to exploit them for profit,” police said. “Traffickers can control and pressure victims by force or through threats, including mental and emotional abuse and manipulation.”

No charges related to human trafficking have been announced, but the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are reminding everyone that the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline is available 24-7 and offers confidential support in multiple languages.

Victims or anyone with information are urged to contact authorities or visit the hotline’s website.