Calgary driver concerned for others after base for traffic post damages his vehicle

Macai St. Lewis was driving his car home back to Airdrie on Tuesday night when a piece of a traffic delineator post was bounced into the air by another car traveling northbound on Deerfoot Trail just north of 32 Avenue North.

“I wasn’t sure what it was at first,” explained St. Lewis. “I swerved out of the way, and it collided with the right side of my car on the front side and caused a substantial amount of damage.”

View image in full screen A still from video taken by Macai St. Lewis Tuesday night after his car was struck. Macai St. Lewis

The rubber base of the traffic post ended up smashing the front headlight assembly as well as a number of body panels on his 2008 Lexus ISF, one specially imported from Japan back in January. And while he does have insurance, it doesn’t cover the type of damage sustained on that night.

View image in full screen Macai St. Lewis’s Lexus was damaged by the base of a traffic post on Deerfoot trail while driving home Tuesday. Global News

“So far I’ve been quoted like $5,000, last one I got was $6,500,” St. Lewis said. “The thing is because it’s a car from out of the country, you have to get parts from out of the country right? So it’s not cheap by any means.”

View image in full screen St. Lewis was quoted more than $6,500 to fix his 2008 Lexus ISF. Global News

According to St. Lewis, the one that hit his car wasn’t the only one, videos he took at the scene after pulling over show at least half a dozen of those bases in the far left and centre lanes of Deerfoot as well as on the shoulder.

He wants the company responsible for traffic mitigation measures to pay for the damages to his car, saying the bases not being removed from the highway was a clear safety hazard.

“The next thing you know, it’s not just someone saying, ‘Hey, I want my car to be fixed and I want to make sure you’re cleaning the roads,'” said St. Lewis.

“This could be somebody… a breaking news story for someone who got hit by a cone that wasn’t cleaned up properly and potentially dying.”

View image in full screen On Thursday afternoon the base of a traffic delineator post could be seen on Deerfoot Trail. Global News

On Thursday morning, Global News went to the area where the incident took place. Traffic mitigation measures have since been fully removed as the section of Deerfoot Trail north wraps up construction.

However, several hundred metres away on Deerfoot, between 16 and 32 avenues north, another rubber base could be seen laying on the roadway.

Over the phone, the officer for Alberta minister of transportation and economic corridors Devin Dreeshen told Global News transportation company Aecon is responsible for relocating and removing traffic measures along that stretch of Deerfoot Trail.

Several attempts to contact an Aecon representative by phone were made but Global News did not hear back by deadline.