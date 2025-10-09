Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

No charges in fatal 2023 police shooting of 19-year-old: SIRT

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 9, 2025 1:32 pm
1 min read
The Estevan Police Service station as seen in this November 2023 file photo. View image in full screen
The Estevan Police Service station as seen in this November 2023 file photo. Derek Putz / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An Estevan police officer will not face charges in a 2023 shooting that left a 19-year-old suspect dead.

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) released the findings of its investigation into the incident Thursday, and said the use of force employed by the officer fell within the range protected by law, and that no Criminal Code offence was committed.

The victim, Justice Guillas, was arrested Nov. 1, 2023, after his 46-year-old mother was found seriously injured with stab wounds. She later died in hospital.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Guillas was taken to Estevan police headquarters, where police said he grabbed an officer’s firearm while being processed, and in the ensuing struggle, one officer was shot and injured, while another fired at Guillas, who died in hospital later that afternoon.

SIRT said it reviewed video footage from various cameras in the building leading up to the incident, but there was no footage that directly captured the room in which the shooting occurred.

Story continues below advertisement

Numerous witnesses, including 11 police officers, were interviewed as part of the investigation.

SIRT’s mandate is to investigate allegations of serious injuries or deaths, as well as other types of interpersonal violence involving Saskatchewan police officers, both on and off-duty, as well as incidents that occur while a person is in police custody.

Click to play video: 'Family of mother and son involved in Estevan homicide left devastated'
Family of mother and son involved in Estevan homicide left devastated
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices