Sports

Charges laid after drones flown over Rogers Centre during Blue Jays games

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 9, 2025 1:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Blue Jays vs. Yankees: Game 1 hype takes over Toronto'
Blue Jays vs. Yankees: Game 1 hype takes over Toronto
RELATED: Blue Jays vs. Yankees: Game 1 hype takes over Toronto.
Toronto police are reminding the public that there is a “no-fly zone” over the Rogers Centre after two people were charged for flying drones over the stadium during the Toronto Blue Jays’ playoff games.

“No drones. No exceptions,” police said in a warning on X last week. “Detection tech is in place. Penalties apply.”

Police said as the postseason run began on Saturday, the no-fly zone over the Rogers Centre would be enforced. Anyone caught flying a drone in this area would face “serious penalties.”

In an update on Thursday, police said they used their specialized drone detection technology to identify and intercept three unauthorized drone flights over the Rogers Centre on both Saturday and Sunday’s games.

Oct. 4 and 5 were Game 1 and Game 2 for the American League Divisional Series against the New York Yankees, played at the Rogers Centre. The Jays won both home games.

Two people operating micro-drones (a small flying object under 249 grams) were charged under the Canadian Aviation Regulations and issued fines for violating the federally designed no-fly zone.

“This restriction applies without exception, including to micro-drones weighing less than 249 grams,” police said. “All drone operators are responsible for knowing and following federal aviation rules and regulations.”

“Drones and postseason baseball don’t mix,” police said.

The Blue Jays beat the Yankees in Game 4 on Wednesday in New York for a 3-1 series win in a best of five matchup. They now advanced to the American League Championship Series with Game 1 on Oct. 12 at the Rogers Centre.

Click to play video: 'Jays fans riding highs of ALDS series lead as Toronto heads to NYC'
Jays fans riding highs of ALDS series lead as Toronto heads to NYC
