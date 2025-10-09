It’s time for winter car maintenance

Send this page to someone via email

With temperatures dropping and a breeze in the air, now may be the time to schedule that winter-season car maintenance. Although it’s not quite winter yet, it’s a good idea to take your car in before spots fill up.

Getting your block heater checked and winter tires put on and changing your windshield washer fluid to winter-friendly are all good places to start.

More details in the video above.