It’s time for winter car maintenance

With temperatures dropping and a breeze in the air, now may be the time to schedule that winter-season car maintenance. Although it’s not quite winter yet, it’s a good idea to take your car in before spots fill up.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Getting your block heater checked and winter tires put on and changing your windshield washer fluid to winter-friendly are all good places to start.
Trending Now
More details in the video above.
- Ontario man ditches drive-thru after discovering $75M Lotto Max jackpot win
- University of Alberta professor reinstated after put on leave over Charlie Kirk social media posts
- Flood risk at ‘unauthorized’ B.C. dam prompts local state of emergency
- Income gap is at ‘record high’ amid weakening economy, StatCan says
Comments