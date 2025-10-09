Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

It’s time for winter car maintenance

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted October 9, 2025 5:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winter Car Maintenance'
Winter Car Maintenance
With winter right around the corner, here are some tips on preparing your car for the winter.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

With temperatures dropping and a breeze in the air, now may be the time to schedule that winter-season car maintenance. Although it’s not quite winter yet, it’s a good idea to take your car in before spots fill up.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Getting your block heater checked and winter tires put on and changing your windshield washer fluid to winter-friendly are all good places to start.

Trending Now

More details in the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices