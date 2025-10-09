‘I’m on the side of the people’: Kinew stands by controversial bail comments

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said he stands by comments he made about the provincial justice system in the legislature on Tuesday, arguing he was speaking in general terms.

Responding to opposition questions regarding the case of a truck driver who was accused of causing a fatal collision near Altona, Man., last year and recently released on bail, Kinew said judges should make decisions ‘based on the world as it is, not as you would like it to be.’

Kinew said judges should take into account how their decisions will be received by the public.

The Manitoba Bar Association and the Criminal Defence Lawyers Association of Manitoba said Wednesday that the remarks run counter to the separation of the judicial and legislative branches of government.

They accused the premier of not respecting the judiciary’s independence and undermining public confidence in the justice system.

Kinew told 680 CJOB’s The Start that he respects the roles of judges and lawyers, but Manitobans have concerns about public safety and bail.

“There does need to be a factor where you’re listening to the people, and in this case, I’m pretty sure I’m on the side of the people,” the premier said.

“So I’m just helping to articulate the frustration that a lot of people are feeling. I’m not going to … reach across that separation of powers that we have in our democracy, but I’m going to speak publicly and say a lot of people are frustrated with bail and public safety right now.

“I think judges and justices of the peace and lawyers … everybody out there should pay attention.”

Kinew’s comments mirror those of Justice Minister Matt Wiebe, who defended the premier this week.

“I know he was talking in general terms about the frustrations that he’s heard in (the) community,” Wiebe said.

“What I’m saying as the attorney general (is) I’m clear about the role and the separation between those two branches and I’m clear that we’re going to support the judicial system to make sure that Manitobans are getting the justice that they deserve.”

— With a file from The Canadian Press