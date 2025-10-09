Lake George wildfire evacuees returning home, officials say fire is being held

See more sharing options

Residents displaced because of a wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley are allowed to go home on Thursday.

Officials say the status of the Lake George wildfire has been changed from out of control to being held, meaning it’s not likely to grow or move as long as conditions don’t change.

The fire began in late September and led to an evacuation order covering about 350 civic addresses near Aylesford, N.S.

Re-entry is being done in a phased approach between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., with checkpoints and barricades in place allowing residents in but not the general public.

The Lake George fire is estimated to be just under three square kilometres in size.

A local state of emergency remains in place in the area.