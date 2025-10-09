Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Lake George wildfire evacuees returning home, officials say fire is being held

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2025 9:20 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'More evacuations in Nova Scotia’s Kings County, province extends wildfire season'
More evacuations in Nova Scotia’s Kings County, province extends wildfire season
RELATED: Evacuations in Nova Scotia's Kings County, province extends wildfire season – Oct 1, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Residents displaced because of a wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley are allowed to go home on Thursday.

Officials say the status of the Lake George wildfire has been changed from out of control to being held, meaning it’s not likely to grow or move as long as conditions don’t change.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The fire began in late September and led to an evacuation order covering about 350 civic addresses near Aylesford, N.S.

Re-entry is being done in a phased approach between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., with checkpoints and barricades in place allowing residents in but not the general public.

Trending Now

The Lake George fire is estimated to be just under three square kilometres in size.

A local state of emergency remains in place in the area.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices