Crime

Hydro spying trial could begin as Quebec judge to rule on utility’s motion to shield details

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2025 7:01 am
Click to play video: 'Bail hearing set for former Hydro-Quebec employee charged with spying for China'
Bail hearing set for former Hydro-Quebec employee charged with spying for China
RELATED: Bail hearing set for former Hydro-Quebec employee charged with spying for China – Nov 18, 2022
A Quebec court judge is expected to rule this morning on whether to redact some of the information to be presented at an approaching economic espionage trial.

The case involves a former Hydro-Québec employee who was charged in 2022 under Canada’s Security of Information Act.

The provincial utility asked the judge to impose a publication ban on some of the information to be discussed in the trial, arguing that it could reveal commercial secrets.

The trial of Yuesheng Wang was scheduled to begin on Monday, but it was delayed due to Hydro-Québec’s motion.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
The arguments about the motion are subject to a publication ban and cannot be reported.

Wang has pleaded not guilty to the charges and the evidence against him has not yet been tested in court.

Quebec court Judge Jean-Philippe Marcoux is presiding over the case, which is expected to last about four weeks.

Wang, 38, was arrested in 2022 and authorities say he is the first person to be charged with economic espionage under Canada’s Security of Information Act.

Wang was also charged under the Criminal Code for fraudulent use of a computer, fraudulently obtaining a trade secret and breach of trust.

In April 2024, Wang was arraigned on two additional charges of committing preparatory acts on behalf of a foreign entity and informing that entity — the People’s Republic of China — of his intentions.

Click to play video: 'Former Hydro-Quebec employee charged with spying back in court for bail hearing'
Former Hydro-Quebec employee charged with spying back in court for bail hearing
© 2025 The Canadian Press

