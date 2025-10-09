SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Flames rally for season-opening win over Oilers

By Shane Jones The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2025 2:09 am
2 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

EDMONTON – Nazem Kadri scored the shootout winner in the eighth round as the Calgary Flames came back from a 3-0 deficit to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 and spoil their home opener Wednesday.

Matvei Gridin, Connor Zary and Blake Coleman scored in regulation for the Flames (1-0), who narrowly missed out on the playoffs last season. Kadri also added an assist.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and two assists while Andrew Mangiapane and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers (0-0-1). Connor McDavid had a pair of assists.

Edmonton is coming off a second consecutive loss to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup final.

Dustin Wolf made 32 stops to collect the win for the Flames, while Stuart Skinner recorded just 19 saves for the Oilers.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Oilers lace up for 1st game of regular season after McDavid extends contract'
Edmonton Oilers lace up for 1st game of regular season after McDavid extends contract
Story continues below advertisement

TAKEAWAYS

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Flames: Gridin, a 19-year-old Russian rookie and Calgary’s 28th overall draft pick in 2024, scored in his NHL debut. He benefited from a lucky bounce as a pass hit an Oilers defender and deflected past Skinner. Gridin is the 29th Flame to score in his NHL debut.

Oilers: Edmonton took a three-goal lead 8:32 into the second period as David Tomasek picked up his first NHL point, making a nice backhand pass through the crease to set up Draisaitl for the power play goal. It was Draisaitl’s 400th career NHL goal. He is the fourth Oiler to hit 400, joining Glenn Anderson (417), Jari Kurri (474) and Wayne Gretzky (583).

KEY MOMENT

The Flames tied the game just 40 seconds into the third on a dreadful giveaway by Skinner, who struggled to handle a bouncing puck and coughed it up to Coleman for the goal.

OH, CAPTAIN

Trending Now

Edmonton fans greeted captain McDavid with thunderous applause and a 30-second standing ovation during player introductions, showing their added appreciation after he signed a two-year extension with the Oilers on Monday. McDavid left millions on the table in the deal, remaining at just US$12.5 million per year to give the team more salary cap flexibility in their pursuit of a Stanley Cup.

Story continues below advertisement

KEY STAT

The Flames had a chance to join some elite company in the contest, but fell short. In winning their previous three season-openers, Calgary had scored five or more goals in each. They could have been just the sixth team in NHL history to reach the mark in four consecutive season-opening games.

UP NEXT

Flames: Head to Vancouver to face the Canucks on Thursday.

Oilers: Remain at home to host the Canucks on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices