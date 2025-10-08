Injured Jays shortstop Bichette making progress

Send this page to someone via email

BRONX – Blue Jays manager John Schneider said the last three days have been “pretty positive” for shortstop Bo Bichette as he continues to make progress in his recovery from a left knee sprain.

Bichette took swings in a simulated game Tuesday in Toronto and jogged in the outfield Wednesday at Yankee Stadium, Schneider said.

The star shortstop, who led the Blue Jays with 181 hits in the regular season, hasn’t played in a month and is not on the team roster for the American League Division Series.

Bichette could potentially be named to the AL Championship Series roster if Toronto qualified.

The Blue Jays can advance with a win in Game 4 on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium or in Game 5 on Friday at Rogers Centre if the series goes the distance.

“We’ll take it a day at a time and just listen to how he’s feeling,” Schneider said before Game 4. “So in talking to him when he got here yesterday, just I think he’s probably turned the corner a little bit in terms of making some steady progress.

“It wasn’t just hitting in the cage, it was facing some live pitching and knowing that he was going to be running today for the first time. So I think he’s making some strides.”

Bichette, who has yet to start running the bases, faced pitches from right-handers Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt, Schneider said.

“I think (he took) 14 swings off of them, and just was trying to feel out his timing.”

Normally the second baseman, Andres Gimenez has filled in at shortstop in this series.

Toronto won the first two games of the ALDS at home before falling in Game 3 on Tuesday night.

The AL Championship Series is scheduled to start Sunday. The Yankees-Blue Jays series winner will face either the Detroit Tigers or Seattle Mariners in the next round.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2025.