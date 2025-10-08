SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Injured Jays shortstop Bichette making progress

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2025 6:33 pm
2 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

BRONX – Blue Jays manager John Schneider said the last three days have been “pretty positive” for shortstop Bo Bichette as he continues to make progress in his recovery from a left knee sprain.

Bichette took swings in a simulated game Tuesday in Toronto and jogged in the outfield Wednesday at Yankee Stadium, Schneider said.

The star shortstop, who led the Blue Jays with 181 hits in the regular season, hasn’t played in a month and is not on the team roster for the American League Division Series.

Bichette could potentially be named to the AL Championship Series roster if Toronto qualified.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Global National: Oct. 6'
Global National: Oct. 6
Story continues below advertisement

The Blue Jays can advance with a win in Game 4 on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium or in Game 5 on Friday at Rogers Centre if the series goes the distance.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We’ll take it a day at a time and just listen to how he’s feeling,” Schneider said before Game 4. “So in talking to him when he got here yesterday, just I think he’s probably turned the corner a little bit in terms of making some steady progress.

“It wasn’t just hitting in the cage, it was facing some live pitching and knowing that he was going to be running today for the first time. So I think he’s making some strides.”

Bichette, who has yet to start running the bases, faced pitches from right-handers Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt, Schneider said.

Trending Now

“I think (he took) 14 swings off of them, and just was trying to feel out his timing.”

Normally the second baseman, Andres Gimenez has filled in at shortstop in this series.

Toronto won the first two games of the ALDS at home before falling in Game 3 on Tuesday night.

The AL Championship Series is scheduled to start Sunday. The Yankees-Blue Jays series winner will face either the Detroit Tigers or Seattle Mariners in the next round.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices