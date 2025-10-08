Lukes back, Bo progressing, Trey in pen for Game 4

Send this page to someone via email

BRONX – Blue Jays outfielder Nathan Lukes returned to the Toronto lineup Wednesday and rookie starter Trey Yesavage was available out of the bullpen for Game 4 of the American League Division Series against New York.

Lukes, who will bat second, was given the start in left field for the evening game at Yankee Stadium. He entered play with a .286 average in the series with three RBIs.

Yesavage, who was dominant in his first playoff start last Sunday, could be used in relief if needed, manager John Schneider said before the game.

Toronto can advance to the AL Championship Series with a victory. If the Yankees win, Game 5 would be played Friday at Rogers Centre.

Davis Schneider played in left field in a 9-6 loss to the Yankees in Game 3. He was available off the bench in Game 4.

“That’s one thing that’s really good about this team is we’re good at turning the page,” Lukes said. “(The) clubhouse is where it needs to be and we’re ready to go.”

Reliever Louis Varland was scheduled to start a bullpen game for Toronto against New York rookie Cam Schlittler. Varland gave up two homers a night earlier.

Game 1 winner Kevin Gausman was also not ruled out for an appearance, Schneider said. The Toronto right-hander was scheduled to throw a light bullpen session before Game 4.

Earlier Wednesday, injured Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette jogged in the outfield. He’s not on the series roster as he recovers from a knee sprain that he suffered a month ago.

Bichette has yet to start baserunning drills but did face pitches from Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt in a simulated game in Toronto on Tuesday, Schneider said.

“He didn’t run, but I mean he took (about) 14 swings off of them and just was trying to feel out his timing,” Schneider said in his office before Game 4. “So he’s doing it. Last three days have been pretty good for him.”

New York won the American League pennant last year but lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

Toronto hasn’t won a playoff series since reaching the ALCS in 2016.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2025.