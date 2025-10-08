Menu

Politics

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson fined for putting up election signs outside his home

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 8, 2025 5:22 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Sign vandalized outside of Vancouver billionaire Chip Wilson’s home'
Sign vandalized outside of Vancouver billionaire Chip Wilson’s home
WATCH: Lululemon founder Chip Wilson erected a sign outside his Point Grey mansion last week, calling the BC NDP 'communist.' That sign and Wilson's property have been vandalized with graffiti – Oct 7, 2024
Billionaire Chip Wilson has been fined for the signs he put up on his property during the 2024 provincial election campaign.

The Lululemon founder posted three large signs, all attacking the BCNDP and leader David Eby.

Elections BC says if a third party is used to design, create, or install the signs, then they are a sponsor of election advertising.

In a release, Elections BC said Wilson’s signs were posted before registering as a third-party sponsor.

Wilson has been fined $600.

Click to play video: 'B.C. politicans distance themselves from billionaire Chip Wilson’s yard sign message'
B.C. politicans distance themselves from billionaire Chip Wilson’s yard sign message
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

