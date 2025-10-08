Lululemon founder Chip Wilson fined for putting up election signs outside his home

Send this page to someone via email

Billionaire Chip Wilson has been fined for the signs he put up on his property during the 2024 provincial election campaign.

The Lululemon founder posted three large signs, all attacking the BCNDP and leader David Eby.

Elections BC says if a third party is used to design, create, or install the signs, then they are a sponsor of election advertising.

In a release, Elections BC said Wilson’s signs were posted before registering as a third-party sponsor.

Wilson has been fined $600.