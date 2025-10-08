Family recall receiving news son had died in Lake Ontario incident, boat operator charged

Send this page to someone via email

Sabir Moosa’s son Azaan left the Toronto property management office where they worked together on the afternoon of Fri. Aug. 22, telling his father he was heading to a family party.

“He said, ‘I’ll see you in the morning,'” Sabir remembered, replying to his son: “Yes, that’s fine, go ahead.”

Those were the last words Sabir exchanged with 27-year-old Azaan Moosa, who had graduated from the University of Ottawa before going into the family business.

Sabir said his son went from work that day to Toronto’s Harbourfront area for the party, where he believes someone in the group hired a boat.

Hours later, Sabir — who had gone home after work — was awoken.

“At around 1:03, I heard my wife screaming, that scream I’ll never forget in my entire life — goes beyond the birth of my firstborn,” Sabir said.

It was his daughter on the other end of the line, telling her parents that her brother had disappeared. According to Sabir, she told them Azaan had been on the boat with her moments earlier, but now couldn’t be found.

“My wife and I immediately dressed up, my wife crying and me connecting to my lord, trying to bargain something,” Sabir said.

They rushed downtown to the waterfront and were eventually directed by police to St. Michael’s Hospital. The family went inside the building, but Sabir couldn’t bring himself to leave the street, where he continued to pray.

“My wife started calling me inside. I didn’t want to go,” he said.

“In the end, my daughter pulled me in, my kids pulled me in, and there I knew what was awaiting me. The doctor took us into one of the rooms and broke the news to us.”

Azaan, they were told, had died. Several hours later, they were allowed to view the body.

Police charge boat operator

Toronto police said the incident was reported to them at around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 23, when the marine rescue unit was dispatched to an area of Lake Ontario near the Toronto Islands.

Police alleged the boat Azaan was on was an illegal charter without a proper commercial licence and registration, operated by a lone captain and without “any crew members on board.”

Toronto police said a total of 16 people travelled on the boat, which they rented as a private charter. They said one victim, Azaan, fell from the boat and was found deceased in the water.

Police did not specify how Azaan’s body was retrieved from the water.

Thirty-five-year-old Nazme Saqqe from Mississauga, Ont., was charged with criminal negligence causing death on Oct. 7, 2025, after a police investigation.

A spokesperson for the Safety Awareness Boating Alliance told Global News it was pleased police and federal transport authorities had investigated the incident so quickly.

“Their efforts should not go unnoticed, and we are truly pleased to see the government taking action with such diligence and urgency,” they wrote in a statement.

“This level of response inspires confidence in the public and marks a significant step toward resolving the ongoing safety challenges on our waterways.”

Sabir said his daughter told him the boat operator had also allegedly been drinking, which police did not specifically mention in their statement.

Sabir also said his daughter told him that another person fell off the boat in the water and was rescued, which was also not mentioned by the police.

The charges against Saqqe have not been proven in court.

Sabir said his son was a “calm” man, who complemented his more “old school” style and brought out the best in their shared work at the family business.

He begged people operating boats on Toronto’s waterfront to ensure they’re safe and properly licensed.

“Even if that man wanted to make money, he could have at least spent a few dollars — it doesn’t cost too much to put in lights, it doesn’t cost too much to make things safe,” he said. “He could have done that.”

— With files from Global News’ Catherine McDonald