Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Canada-wide warrant issued for Alberta man accused of embezzling over $10M from investors

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted October 8, 2025 5:48 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'RCMP warning about cryptocurrency scams'
RCMP warning about cryptocurrency scams
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An Alberta man is accused of stealing millions of dollars from people who invested in his now-defunct wealth management firm.

The RCMP’s federal policing integrated market enforcement team (IMET) in Calgary has been investigations allegations of money laundering and fraud by the founder and president of Canadian Wealth Strategies (CWS) Capital.

The former Edmonton-based company represented itself as a foreign exchange trading business operating on an international scale.

CWS Capital appears to have ceased operating two years ago in April 2023, when it said as much in a cryptic post on its social media.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said the founder and president of the company is alleged to have misappropriated more than $10 million in investor funds, transferring money from CWS accounts to other accounts under his control.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A portion of the stolen funds were moved into cryptocurrency exchanges, police said.

CWS Capital founder and president Mark Douglas Alexander, 41, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for laundering proceeds of crime, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and fraud over $5,000.

On Sept. 9, Mark Douglas Alexander, 41, was charged with laundering proceeds of crime, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and fraud over $5,000.

Alexander was described on CWS Capital’s accounts as the president and fund manager, whose interest in foreign exchange as an alternative investment started when he worked in banking.

“Fascinated by it, he devoted a ton of time to learning more and seeing how he could get it to benefit himself. The result of that was Canadian Wealth Strategies, which he founded in 2013. With a strong backing of friends and family, he launched the fund and has worked extremely hard to make it grow year after year,” a social media post about him stated.

Trending Now

Media reports a week after the company said it had closed indicate the founder had gone missing after living in the Dominican Republic for two years and was unreachable.

Story continues below advertisement

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for Alexander’s arrest.

RCMP IMET said it worked with the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, Canada Border Services Agency and Passport Canada on the investigation.

IMET is a specialized RCMP unit that detects, investigates and deters market fraud. It works with the Alberta Securities Commission to protect investors and further enhance confidence in the Canada’s capital markets.

Click to play video: 'Fraud charges laid after woman allegedly embezzed thousands from Calgary softball league'
Fraud charges laid after woman allegedly embezzed thousands from Calgary softball league
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices