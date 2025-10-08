Lukes back in lineup for Blue Jays in Game 4

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

BRONX – Nathan Lukes will play in left field and bat second for the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 4 of their American League Division Series against New York.

Davis Schneider, who started in left in a 9-6 loss to the Yankees in Game 3, will be available off the bench.

Story continues below advertisement

Reliever Louis Varland will start for Toronto against New York rookie Cam Schlittler.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Yankees need a home win in the evening matchup to force a decisive fifth game at Rogers Centre on Friday.

New York won the American League pennant last year but lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

Toronto is looking for its first series victory since 2016.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2025.