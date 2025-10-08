Lukes back in lineup for Blue Jays in Game 4

BRONX – Nathan Lukes will play in left field and bat second for the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 4 of their American League Division Series against New York.
Davis Schneider, who started in left in a 9-6 loss to the Yankees in Game 3, will be available off the bench.
Reliever Louis Varland will start for Toronto against New York rookie Cam Schlittler.
The Yankees need a home win in the evening matchup to force a decisive fifth game at Rogers Centre on Friday.
New York won the American League pennant last year but lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.
Toronto is looking for its first series victory since 2016.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2025.
