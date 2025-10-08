SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Lukes back in lineup for Blue Jays in Game 4

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2025 3:52 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

BRONX – Nathan Lukes will play in left field and bat second for the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 4 of their American League Division Series against New York.

Davis Schneider, who started in left in a 9-6 loss to the Yankees in Game 3, will be available off the bench.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Global National: Oct. 6'
Global National: Oct. 6
Story continues below advertisement

Reliever Louis Varland will start for Toronto against New York rookie Cam Schlittler.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Yankees need a home win in the evening matchup to force a decisive fifth game at Rogers Centre on Friday.

New York won the American League pennant last year but lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

Trending Now

Toronto is looking for its first series victory since 2016.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices