Kyle Connor signs eight-year extension with Jets

WINNIPEG – Kyle Connor is staying with the Winnipeg Jets.

The star left-winger has signed an eight-year, US$96 million contract extension with the Jets.

The team announced that the new deal will have an average annual value of $12 million.

Connor had 41 goals and 56 assists for the Jets last season with a plus-17 defensive rating.

Winnipeg drafted Connor in the first round, 17th overall, of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

He has 284 goals and 298 assists over his nine seasons in the NHL, all with Winnipeg. The two-time all-star also won the Lady Byng Trophy in 2022 for his sportsmanlike play.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2025.