SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Jays aim to bounce back, eliminate Yankees

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2025 4:03 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

BRONX – The Toronto Blue Jays can accomplish tonight what they failed to do last night: Beat the host New York Yankees and win their American League Division Series.

The Jays had the Bronx Bombers on the ropes at Yankee Stadium early last night as they built a 6-1 lead in the third inning and chased ineffective starter Carlos Rodon.

But the Yankees and captain Aaron Judge chipped away and, with the help of sloppy fielding and subpar pitching from the Jays, scored eight unanswered runs to register a 9-6 win and reduce their ALDS deficit to 2-1.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Global National: Oct. 6'
Global National: Oct. 6
Story continues below advertisement

The Jays, who won the first two games of the series by scores of 10-1 and 13-7, have outscored the Yankees 29-17 and outhit them 38-28 over three games, but are one loss away from playing a Game 5 showdown in Toronto on Friday. On the flip side, the visitors are one win away from their first trip to the AL Championship Series in nine years.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Jays, who said Game 4 would be a “bullpen day” will use right-hander Louis Varland to start tonight. The Yankees will counter with right-hander Cam Schlittler.

Trending Now

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who hit a two-run home run last night, is the hottest hitter in the post-season with a .615 average. He has three homers, eight hits, five runs scored and eight RBIs. Judge leads the Yankees with a .500 average, 11 hits, one homer and six RBIs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2025.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices