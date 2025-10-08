Jays aim to bounce back, eliminate Yankees

Send this page to someone via email

BRONX – The Toronto Blue Jays can accomplish tonight what they failed to do last night: Beat the host New York Yankees and win their American League Division Series.

The Jays had the Bronx Bombers on the ropes at Yankee Stadium early last night as they built a 6-1 lead in the third inning and chased ineffective starter Carlos Rodon.

But the Yankees and captain Aaron Judge chipped away and, with the help of sloppy fielding and subpar pitching from the Jays, scored eight unanswered runs to register a 9-6 win and reduce their ALDS deficit to 2-1.

The Jays, who won the first two games of the series by scores of 10-1 and 13-7, have outscored the Yankees 29-17 and outhit them 38-28 over three games, but are one loss away from playing a Game 5 showdown in Toronto on Friday. On the flip side, the visitors are one win away from their first trip to the AL Championship Series in nine years.

The Jays, who said Game 4 would be a “bullpen day” will use right-hander Louis Varland to start tonight. The Yankees will counter with right-hander Cam Schlittler.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who hit a two-run home run last night, is the hottest hitter in the post-season with a .615 average. He has three homers, eight hits, five runs scored and eight RBIs. Judge leads the Yankees with a .500 average, 11 hits, one homer and six RBIs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2025.