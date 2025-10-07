Menu

Traffic

Man hit while driving e-scooter in central Edmonton dies in hospital

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted October 7, 2025 4:29 pm
1 min read
A 49-year-old man died in hospital two weeks after being hit by two vehicles at the intersection of 82 Street and 115 Avenue while driving a personal electric scooter. View image in full screen
A 49-year-old man died in hospital two weeks after being hit by two vehicles at the intersection of 82 Street and 115 Avenue while driving a personal electric scooter. Global News
A man has died in hospital two weeks after being hit by vehicles while driving an electric scooter on a road in central Edmonton.

The collision between the man on the e-scooter and two vehicles happened in the Parkdale neighbourhood on the evening of Sept. 24.

The Edmonton Police Service said a 49-year-old man was driving his own personal e-scooter north on 82 Street, approaching 115 Avenue.

While making a left turn onto 115 Avenue, police said the scooter moved back into the northbound lane of 82 Street and was struck by an Infiniti G37 operated by a 36-year-old man.

The rider was thrown from the scooter by the first collision, and was then struck by a southbound Chrysler 200 operated by a 30-year-old man.

EMS treated and took the scooter rider to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He remained in hospital until Monday, when he succumbed to his injuries.

While e-scooters rented from companies such as Lime, Bird and Neuron can be operated on shared paths, bike lanes or roads with speed limit of no more than 50 km/h due to a provincial exemption, personal ones are not allowed.

Edmonton police said personal e-scooters are classified as a miniature vehicle and is therefore an off-highway vehicle under the Traffic Safety Act, making them not permitted on a roadway. Under current laws, they’re only allowed to be driven on private property.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed or has dash camera footage of the collision to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

