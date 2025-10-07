Gold prices have cracked $4K for the 1st time. Why it may not be good news

Gold futures have soared above US$4,000 per troy ounce for the first time, as many investors seek a safe place to park their money as the U.S. government shutdown continues.

Gold futures in New York jumped above the $4,000 mark Tuesday morning, reaching a record high. The going price for New York spot gold had previously closed at $3,960.60 per troy ounce — the standard for measuring precious metals — on Monday.

Gold sales can rise sharply when anxious investors seek secure investments for their money. Even before the shutdown, the asset — and other metals, like silver — had seen wide gains over the last year, as President Donald Trump ’s barrage of tariffs cause uncertainty around the outlook for the global economy. More recently, the prospect of lower interest rates has also made gold a more attractive investment than interest-bearing investments.

How much have gold prices climbed this year?

Gold futures are up about 50 per cent since the start of 2025 — trading at around $4,013 per troy ounce as of around 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday. That’s up from around $2,670 seen at the beginning of January.

Story continues below advertisement

Other precious metals have also raked in gains, with silver seeing an even bigger percentage jump year to date. Silver futures are up about 60 per cent, trading at close to $48 per troy ounce Tuesday morning.

1:27 U.S. government shutdown: Furloughed federal workers facing threat of layoffs

Why are prices going up?

A lot of it boils down to uncertainty. Interest in buying metals like gold typically spikes when investors become anxious.

Story continues below advertisement

Much of the recent economic turmoil has spanned from Trump’s trade wars. Since the start of 2025, steep new tariffs the president has imposed on goods coming into the U.S. from around the world have strained businesses and consumers alike — pushing costs higher and helping to weaken the job market. As a result, hiring has plunged while inflation has inched back up — gold is considered a hedge against inflation. And more and more consumers are expressing pessimism about the road ahead.

Get weekly money news Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday. Sign up for weekly money newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The current U.S. government shutdown has added to those anxieties. Key economic data has been delayed — and scores of federal employees are already feeling the effects of furloughs and working without pay as long as the shutdown lasts, which has no immediate end in sight.

Trump has also threatened to use the shutdown to conduct mass firings and perhaps permanently shutter offices in attempt to punish Democrats for voting down GOP legislation.

Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS Global Wealth Management, also points to continued weakness of the U.S. dollar and renewed rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. Last month, the Fed cut its key interest rate by a quarter-point — and projected it would do so twice more this year.

Investments in gold have also been driven by other factors over time. Analysts have previously pointed to strong gold demand from central banks around the world — including amid heightened geopolitical tensions, such as the ongoing wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

Story continues below advertisement

“The gold rally started in 2022,” Staunovo said via email on Tuesday. He noted that the “trigger point” was when the U.S. and other Western allies moved to freeze around $300 billion of Russian foreign holdings at the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

Is gold worth the investment?

Advocates of investing in gold call it a “safe haven” — arguing the commodity can serve to diversify and balance your investment portfolio, as well as mitigate possible risks down the road. Some also take comfort in buying something tangible that has the potential to increase in value over time.

Still, experts caution against putting all your eggs in one basket. And not everyone agrees gold is a good investment. Critics say gold isn’t always the inflation hedge many claim — and that there are more efficient ways to protect against potential loss of capital, such as derivative-based investments.

Story continues below advertisement

The Commodity Futures Trade Commission has also previously warned people to be wary of investing in gold. Precious metals can be highly volatile, the commission said, and prices rise as demand goes up — meaning “when economic anxiety or instability is high, the people who typically profit from precious metals are the sellers.”

If you do choose to invest in gold, the commission said, it’s important to educate yourself on safe trading practices and be cautious of potential scams and counterfeits on the market.

“Gold is perceived by many market participants as a safe haven asset. But investors need to be aware it has a volatility of 10-15 per cent,” added Staunovo — noting that smaller amounts of physical gold, such as gold coins or 1-gram bars, also have larger ranges between buying and selling prices.

1:54 Nova Scotia approves controversial $1.7B gold mine project

Gold demand escalates mercury poisoning warnings

The frenzy for gold has also resulted in health and environmental consequences — with officials pointing to rising demand for mercury, a toxic metal that is key in illegal gold mining worldwide.

Story continues below advertisement

Mercury is widely used to separate gold during artisanal or small-scale mining. But it pollutes water, accumulates in fish, makes its way into food and builds up in people’s bodies, leading to neurological and developmental harm. Even small-scale exposure can carry serious risks — putting in danger workers who rely on the industry, as well as residents in affected areas more broadly.

The Associated Press has reported about the effects of mercury poisoning tied to gold mining in countries like Senegal, Mexico and Peru, among other parts of the world.