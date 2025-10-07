Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man faces 10 charges after downtown chaos, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 7, 2025 2:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg once again the violent crime capital of Canada'
Winnipeg once again the violent crime capital of Canada
RELATED: Winnipeg has retained its title as the violent crime capital of Canada, according to a new study from the Fraser Institute, with 675 violent crimes per 100,000 people – Feb 13, 2025
A man is in custody facing a litany of charges following a string of random assaults and property damage in downtown Winnipeg, police say.

Police said officers were called to the area on the morning of Oct. 1, after receiving reports that a man was smashing vehicles in a Broadway parking lot, before hitting a security guard with a stick, stealing his radio, smashing two windows at a nearby building and taking off.

Police said the man then punched two men in separate incidents. The first man, 61, wasn’t injured, while the second, 22, was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The chaos continued at a government building on York Street, where the same suspect is accused of damaging even more property, until he could be detained by sheriffs — one of whom was assaulted during the incident — and handed over to police.

A 30-year-old man has been charged with four counts of mischief under $5,000, plus assault, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, assaulting a peace officer, mischief over $5,000 and failing to comply with probation.

Click to play video: 'Gillingham takes bail reform push to Ottawa'
Gillingham takes bail reform push to Ottawa
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

