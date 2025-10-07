Winnipeg man faces 10 charges after downtown chaos, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in custody facing a litany of charges following a string of random assaults and property damage in downtown Winnipeg, police say.

Police said officers were called to the area on the morning of Oct. 1, after receiving reports that a man was smashing vehicles in a Broadway parking lot, before hitting a security guard with a stick, stealing his radio, smashing two windows at a nearby building and taking off.

Police said the man then punched two men in separate incidents. The first man, 61, wasn’t injured, while the second, 22, was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The chaos continued at a government building on York Street, where the same suspect is accused of damaging even more property, until he could be detained by sheriffs — one of whom was assaulted during the incident — and handed over to police.

Story continues below advertisement

A 30-year-old man has been charged with four counts of mischief under $5,000, plus assault, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, assaulting a peace officer, mischief over $5,000 and failing to comply with probation.