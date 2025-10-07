Edmonton Oilers place winger Hyman on IR

See more sharing options

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Oilers have placed forward Zach Hyman on injured reserve to start the NHL season.

The winger was sidelined by a dislocated wrist in late May as the Oilers faced the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference final.

He did not play in the Stanley Cup final, where Edmonton fell to the Florida Panthers for the second year in a row, but participated in training camp in recent weeks.

The 33-year-old forward amassed 27 goals and 17 assists across 73 regular-season games during the 2024-25 campaign, and frequently skated on a line with Oilers captain Connor McDavid.

Hyman added another five goals and six assists in 15 playoff contests before getting injured.

He scored a career-high 54 goals in 2023-24.

Edmonton hosts the Calgary Flames to open the regular season on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2025.