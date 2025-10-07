Dolly Parton among celebs helping Harvest Manitoba fundraising effort

Harvest Manitoba has enlisted some star power in its efforts to support Manitobans facing food insecurity.
This year’s Empty Bowls Celebrity Auction and Dinner, a fundraising event being held on Oct. 16 at the RBC Convention Centre, features hand-painted bowls autographed by celebrities —including sports heroes, Hollywood icons … and Dolly Parton.
The country music legend signed and hand-decorated a bowl for the event, in recognition of Harvest’s 40th anniversary. Among the high-profile contributors, including William Shatner, the Beach Boys, Teemu Selanne and Katy Perry, Parton’s bowl stands out.
“Dolly Parton is a big supporter of so many charities all over the world, and a big advocate for folks living in poverty,” Harvest CEO Vince Barletta told 680 CJOB’s The Start.
“She had a hardscrabble life, of course, and remembers that, and thinks of others that go through the same.”
Barletta said a bowl was sent to Parton for her signature, but it arrived broken, so a second bowl was sent out, but had a bit of a circuitous route in getting back to Winnipeg.
“The second bowl got out to Dolly, it ended up getting left somewhere … on the roof of a car. It was turned in by a good Samaritan, and it went back to Dolly.
“She ended up decorating this bowl beautifully … with feathers, sequins — from actually one of her stage costumes.
“She spent a lot of time decorating it, you can absolutely tell that … it’s a picture of Dolly, really, when you think about her stage presence and her persona.”
As much fun as the celebrity aspect of the event is, Barletta said, the goal is a serious one.
Harvest’s programs impact 100,000 Manitobans each month, and the organization needs support from the community to continue its important work.
“We’re hoping to raise a lot of money for Harvest, because, unfortunately, the need gets bigger and bigger.”
If you can’t attend the event, you can still support the cause by bidding on a celebrity bowl and other items online between now and Oct. 18.
