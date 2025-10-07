11-year-old boy injured after being struck by vehicle in Toronto’s west end

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say an 11-year-old boy has been injured after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Tuesday morning.

Police said it appears the boy was struck mid-block in front of apartment buildings near Martin Grove Road and Longbourne Drive, just north of Eglinton Avenue, at around 8:30 a.m.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Paramedics told Global News they took the boy to a pediatric trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver involved remained at the scene, police said.

Police advised motorists to expect delays in the area.

It is unknown if the boy was on his way to school.