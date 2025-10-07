Menu

Canada

11-year-old boy injured after being struck by vehicle in Toronto’s west end

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 7, 2025 9:16 am
1 min read
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on September 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on September 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC
Toronto police say an 11-year-old boy has been injured after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Tuesday morning.

Police said it appears the boy was struck mid-block in front of apartment buildings near Martin Grove Road and Longbourne Drive, just north of Eglinton Avenue, at around 8:30 a.m.

Paramedics told Global News they took the boy to a pediatric trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver involved remained at the scene, police said.

Police advised motorists to expect delays in the area.

It is unknown if the boy was on his way to school.

