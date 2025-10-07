Ford government vehicle recorded at stunt driving speeds on Ontario highways

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s office appears to have forgiven a staffer for repeatedly violating Ontario’s stunt driving laws, Global News has learned, after the government was told it would “never happen again.”

New data obtained by Global News using freedom of information laws reveal that at least one cabinet-assigned vehicle was recorded driving more than 50 km/h over the speed limit 12 times in the past three years.

Under provincial laws, driving 150 km/h or higher on a highway is legally classified as stunt driving. Crossing that threshold can result in a significant fine and an automatic licence suspension, along with the vehicle being impounded by police.

The documents do not disclose which ministry the speeding vehicle was assigned to or who was driving.

In a statement to Global News, however, the premier’s office implied it was just one person who racked up the speeding notifications and that they still work for the government.

“We expect all government vehicles, operated by staff and/or Ministers, to be driven in a manner that respects traffic laws and road safety,” the statement read.

“These expectations have been reinforced with the individual and we have been assured that it will never happen again.”

Global News asked the premier’s office who was driving, which ministry they worked for and if they were still part of the government.

“The statement stands as response,” they replied.

Speeds of up to 162 km/h

Provincial records show there were a total of 12 times the minister-assigned vehicle exceeded 150 km/h.

The documents also suggest the driver was crossing the stunt-driving threshold multiple times in the same journey.

The first instance of a vehicle exceeding 150 km/h came around 6:25 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2023, when a vehicle was found to be going 153 km/h. Five minutes later, it appears the same vehicle was pinged again, this time going 151 km/h.

A couple of hours later, at 9:18 a.m., a vehicle was recorded driving 162 km/h on a road where the speed limit was 100.

The other incidents recorded were:

Dec. 14, 2023: 7:43 a.m. — 159 km/h 7:40 p.m. — 155 km/h 7:41 p.m. — 153 km/h 8:02 p.m. — 159 km/h



Dec. 23, 2023: 12:31 p.m. — 153 km/h



Jan. 6, 2024: 10:17 a.m. — 159 km/h 10:17 a.m. — 157 km/h 12:13 p.m. — 153 km/h 12:23 p.m. — 151 km/h



The records obtained by Global News are internal government notifications of vehicle speed and not tickets or penalties issued by police officers.

The current system does not proactively notify the premier’s or minister’s offices when a vehicle triggers a stunt driving notification.

The premier’s office did not address questions asking if they would update the rules to receive notifications when cabinet minister vehicles exceed certain speeds.

Ford government toughened law on stunt driving

The Ford government has increasingly focused on stunt driving and road safety, cracking down on high-speed drivers in the wake of the pandemic, when empty highways saw an increase in racing.

A law introduced by the government in 2021 increased punishment for drivers charged with the offence. License suspensions for first-time offenders increased from seven to 30 days, and vehicle impoundments increased to 14 days.

Convicted drivers also face license suspensions of one to three years, escalating to a lifetime suspension after four convictions.

Back in 2021, several cabinet ministers warned of the dangers of stunt driving.

“Stunt driving and street racing are serious threats that have posed a greater risk to our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sylvia Jones, who was solicitor general at the time, said.

Critic says there should be consequences

Ontario Liberal MPP Rob Cerjanec said he thought anyone driving minister vehicles at speeds of 150 km/h or more should be disciplined.

“If you’re doing that in the course of your work, you should be punished for that — period, hard stop,” he said. “One hundred and sixty on the highway? Come on, who’s doing that?”

The stunt driving records come after Global News revealed minister vehicles had also been caught by automated speed cameras 23 times in the past three years, including going 70 in a 40 zone in one place.

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles said the tickets for ministerial vehicles showed the speed cameras were working to enforce traffic laws.

“This is why we have tools like that, that’s why they exist,” she said. “Hopefully, when whoever — a minister or a driver or one of us — happens to unfortunately speed through a zone and gets a ticket, maybe it’ll be the last time we do it.”