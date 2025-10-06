Blue Jays will try for sweep in the Bronx

Send this page to someone via email

BRONX – Reminders of the New York Yankees’ rich history can be spotted at every turn in and around Yankee Stadium.

Babe Ruth banners hang outside the venue. Hallways are loaded with framed pictures of pinstriped legends.

When Blue Jays manager John Schneider entered the stadium’s news conference room Monday on the eve of Game 3, he walked past several 10-foot magazine posters featuring all-time Yankee greats.

Time, Life, Sports Illustrated and the Saturday Evening Post – publications as iconic as the baseball players who adorned the covers.

Stars so big only one name is needed. DiMaggio, Reggie, Maris and Jeter, to name just a few.

Today’s New York sluggers – anchored by superstar Aaron Judge and big bopper Giancarlo Stanton – can strike just as much fear in an opposing pitcher.

And this can still be a daunting place to play, even if the original House that Ruth Built was across the road. A rabid fanbase will make sure of that when the American League Division Series resumes Tuesday night.

The Toronto Blue Jays feel ready for the moment regardless of the surroundings.

Brimming with confidence after two emphatic home victories over the weekend, the pressure was squarely on the Yankees as a potential sweep looms.

“That’s one of the many things I love about this team, focusing on what’s important now,” Schneider said. “It will be a fun atmosphere, I know that.”

The Toronto offence has clicked and the Blue Jays’ starting pitching has been on point. New York has been flummoxed at the plate while Toronto has piled up 23 runs and 29 hits.

A one-sided weekend can turn in a hurry though, especially in a short best-of-five series.

“You’re playing for a lot,” said Yankees manager Aaron Boone. “You’re playing against – especially this time of year – another great opponent. So you certainly go in realizing anything can happen.”

Right-hander Shane Bieber (4-2, 3.57 earned-run average) was tabbed to start for Toronto against left-hander Carlos Rodon (18-9, 3.09).

If necessary, Game 4 would be played Wednesday in New York. The series would return to Toronto for Game 5 on Friday if needed.

Both teams finished the regular season with records of 94-68. The Blue Jays have won 10 of 15 meetings against the Yankees this year, but New York has a 4-2 mark at home.

The Blue Jays have an 85-per cent chance to advance, per FanGraphs. On Monday, the baseball statistics and projections website listed Toronto’s chances of winning the ALCS at 41 per cent and the World Series at 18 per cent.

New York’s pitching staff was simply battered over two games at Rogers Centre. Neither Yankees starter lasted past the fourth inning.

The Blue Jays have hit more home runs (eight) than they’ve been struck out (seven).

The series winner will play the Detroit Tigers or the Seattle Mariners in a best-of-seven AL Championship Series. That series is tied at one, with Game 3 scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at Comerica Park.

The ALCS winner will meet the National League Championship Series winner in the World Series.

The Blue Jays haven’t won a series since reaching the ALCS in 2016 for a second straight year. Toronto’s last World Series title came in 1993.

The Blue Jays were swept in the wild-card round over three post-season appearances from 2020 to ’23.

Toronto slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. entered this series with an 0-6 playoff record. He said this year’s team is handling the post-season in a “way different” fashion.

“I’ll tell you this,” he said via interpreter Hector Lebron. “Today was optional for everyone here, and we’re all here.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2025.