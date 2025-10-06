Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Politics

Coun. Markus Chambers resigns as Winnipeg Police Board chair

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 6, 2025 2:34 pm
1 min read
Coun. Markus Chambers. View image in full screen
Coun. Markus Chambers. Arsalan Saeed / Global News
The chair of the Winnipeg Police Board has resigned.

The board announced Monday that Coun. Markus Chambers stepped down from the job Oct. 1, and will be replaced by vice-chair Colleen Mayer on an interim basis until council can appoint a new chair.

Chambers, councillor for St. Norbert-Seine River, had served on the board since 2018, as a board member and vice-chair as well as chair over that time period.

In a statement, the board expressed its appreciation to Chambers for his service.

