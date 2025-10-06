Coun. Markus Chambers resigns as Winnipeg Police Board chair

See more sharing options

The chair of the Winnipeg Police Board has resigned.

The board announced Monday that Coun. Markus Chambers stepped down from the job Oct. 1, and will be replaced by vice-chair Colleen Mayer on an interim basis until council can appoint a new chair.

Chambers, councillor for St. Norbert-Seine River, had served on the board since 2018, as a board member and vice-chair as well as chair over that time period.

In a statement, the board expressed its appreciation to Chambers for his service.