Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Brazil’s Lula asks Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions in call

By Lisandra Paraguassu, Isabel Teles and Costas Pitas Reuters
Posted October 6, 2025 1:38 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump threatens 50% tariffs on Brazil over ‘witch hunt’ trial of former president Bolsonaro'
Trump threatens 50% tariffs on Brazil over ‘witch hunt’ trial of former president Bolsonaro
WATCH ABOVE: Trump threatens 50% tariffs on Brazil over 'witch hunt' trial of former president Bolsonaro – Jul 10, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva asked U.S. President Donald Trump to remove the 40 per cent tariff on Brazilian goods and the restrictive measures applied by the U.S. against local authorities, Brazil’s government said on Monday.

The two leaders held a 30-minute call earlier in the day and agreed to meet in person “soon,” the statement said, adding the call had a friendly tone.

Lula suggested a meeting during the ASEAN Summit in Malaysia, and expressed his willingness to travel to the United States, according to the statement.

Both presidents exchanged phone numbers to establish a direct line of communication, Brazil’s government added.

In a social media post, Trump said the call was “very good,” adding it focused on economic and trade relations between the two countries.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Trump says he won’t make ‘any promises’ regarding tariffs on Brazil'
Trump says he won’t make ‘any promises’ regarding tariffs on Brazil

“We will be having further discussions, and will get together in the not too distant future, both in Brazil and the United States,” he wrote.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad told reporters in Brasilia after the meeting that the call was “positive,” while Vice President Geraldo Alckmin described it as “better than expected,” and said he was optimistic that talks between the two countries will advance.

Last month, following a brief encounter at the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Trump said he planned to meet with Lula and highlighted their “excellent chemistry.”

Trending Now

A meeting between the two leaders has been closely watched by Brazilian markets after the country was hit with one of the highest tariff rates.

Initially, Brazil faced the minimum 10 per cent tariff, but Trump later raised the rate to 40 per cent on several key exports, bringing the total levy to 50 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

At the time, Trump said the tariffs were a response to what he described as a “witch hunt” against former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, his ally, who was later sentenced to 27 years in prison for attempting to stage a coup to remain in power after he lost the 2022 elections to Lula.

The Trump administration sanctioned Brazil’s Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who oversaw Bolsonaro’s case, under the Magnitsky Act. It also revoked the visas of six high-ranking officials, including Brazilian Solicitor-General Jorge Messias.

Without naming Trump directly, Lula said at the U.N. General Assembly last month that there was no justification for unilateral and arbitrary measures targeting Brazil’s institutions and economy.

© 2025 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices