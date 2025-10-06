Connor McDavid, Oilers agree to 2-year, US$12.5M extension

Send this page to someone via email

Connor McDavid is staying in Edmonton for two more years.

The Oilers announced Monday that their captain — who led the club to back-to-back appearances in the Stanley Cup final over the past two seasons — has agreed to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of $12.5 million.

McDavid, 28, is one of the most decorated active players in the NHL, with a trophy case that includes five Art Ross Trophies, three Hart Memorial Trophies, a Conn Smythe Trophy, a Rocket Richard Trophy and four Ted Lindsay Awards.

Last season, he recorded 100 points in just 67 regular-season games, as well as 33 points in the playoffs.

“Connor’s commitment to our team and our city is surpassed only by his singular focus on bringing a Stanley Cup back to fans of the Edmonton Oilers,” the team’s general manager, Stan Bowman, said in a release.

The Oilers’ home opener is Wednesday night against the provincial rival Calgary Flames.