Canada

Trial begins for ex-Hydro employee accused of espionage

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 6, 2025 9:21 am
Click to play video: 'Former Hydro-Quebec employee charged with spying back in court for bail hearing'
Former Hydro-Quebec employee charged with spying back in court for bail hearing
RELATED: Former Hydro-Quebec employee charged with spying back in court for bail hearing – Nov 23, 2022
A trial is scheduled to begin today for a former employee of Quebec’s electricity utility who is charged with economic espionage for the benefit of China.

Yuesheng Wang was charged in November 2022 and was the first person to be charged with economic espionage under Canada’s Security of Information Act.

The RCMP’s national security enforcement team began investigating in August 2022 after they received a complaint from Hydro-Québec’s corporate security branch.

Wang also faces three charges under the Criminal Code for fraudulent use of a computer, fraudulently obtaining a trade secret and breach of trust.

In April 2024, Wang was arraigned on new charges of committing preparatory acts on behalf of a foreign entity and informing that entity — the People’s Republic of China — of his intentions.

Trending Now

Wang previously told the court the privileged information he is alleged to have sent was not secret and was “open source.”

He also told the court it was important for him to remain in Canada to clear his name and defend his reputation.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

