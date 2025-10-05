Blue Jays beat Yankees 13-7 in Game 2 of ALDS

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a grand slam, Daulton Varsho hit two of Toronto’s five homers and Trey Yesavage was masterful in his fourth career big-league start as the Blue Jays defeated the New York Yankees 13-7 on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in the American League Division Series.

Ernie Clement and George Springer also homered for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the best-of-five series with a win Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.

Toronto pasted New York 10-1 in Game 1 on Saturday.

Yesavage (1-0) had 11 strikeouts and one walk over 5 1/3 no-hit innings. With the rookie’s pitch count at 78, he was pulled by manager John Schneider and left to a standing ovation from the sellout crowd of 44,764 at Rogers Centre.

The combined no-hit bid ended in the sixth inning when Aaron Judge hit an infield single off reliever Justin Bruihl. Cody Bellinger followed with a two-run homer.

Yankees star left-hander Max Fried (0-1) was tagged for seven earned runs over three-plus innings. New York chipped into Toronto’s lead with a five-run seventh.

With unseasonably warm conditions in Toronto for a second straight day, Rogers Centre’s roof was open for the mid-afternoon start.

If necessary, Game 4 would be played in New York on Wednesday. If the series goes the distance, Toronto would host Game 5 on Friday.

The series winner will advance to the AL Championship Series against the winner of the other ALDS between the Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers.

The Blue Jays’ last playoff series win came in 2016 when they reached the ALCS for a second straight year. Toronto’s last World Series win came in 1993.

TAKEAWAYS

Blue Jays: Varsho also had two doubles as Toronto outhit New York 15-10. The Blue Jays were held off the scoreboard in the first inning and then scored at least a run in each of the next five frames.

Yankees: New York entered the series on a high after winning 10 of 11 games, including a three-game victory over Boston in the wild-card round. But the pitching staff has been ineffective against a Toronto offence that’s in peak form.

KEY MOMENT

After launching his 415-foot homer, Guerrero stood in the batter’s box for a couple of seconds to admire the no-doubt blast before trotting around the bases. It was the first post-season grand slam in franchise history.

KEY STAT

Yesavage set a franchise post-season rookie record with his sixth strikeout of the game. He set a team playoff record in the fourth inning when he fanned his 10th batter.

COMING UP

Toronto right-hander Shane Bieber (0-0) was scheduled to start Game 3 against New York left-hander Carlos Rodon (0-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2025.