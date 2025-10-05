Quebec durable goods law comes into effect

Send this page to someone via email

MONTREAL – A new Quebec law came into effect Sunday aimed at protecting consumers against planned obsolescence while ensuring they have the information needed to repair and maintain goods they buy.

Quebec’s so-called “right-to-repair” law, part of the province’s amendments to its consumer protection law, will require retailers and manufacturers to disclose whether replacement parts and repair services are available and maintenance information is made clear ahead of a sale.

The provisions were passed unanimously by the provincial legislature on Oct. 3, 2023, as part of an act to protect consumers against the deliberate shortening of the lifespan of a product and to promote durability, repairability and maintenance of goods.

While Quebec’s existing laws, since 1978, required retailers and manufacturers to make information on replacement parts and repair services available, now consumers will have information to fix items themselves.

“The availability guarantee has been in place for more than 45 years and already included an obligation to inform customers in the event of an exemption,” Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette said in a statement.

“Yet, too often, citizens only learned after their purchase that the merchant did not offer parts or repair services. This is not normal.”

As early as the initial shopping stage, consumers will have access to information about whether parts and information needed to repair or maintain their goods are available to help make a choice at the time of purchase.

Spare parts and repair services must be available at a reasonable price and parts must be able to be installed using commonly available tools and by a third-party if the consumer wishes, the government said in a statement.

The law has been denounced by retail groups as unworkable and rushed and they’ve alleged guidance only came to them in September 2025. But the Quebec government has argued that all sides have been aware since the law received assent two years ago.

Damien Silès, head of the Quebec Retail Council, wrote in an open letter in Le Devoir co-signed by several major Quebec appliance retailers late last month that the government’s plan is placing the burden of the transition on retailers who have no control over the manufacturing of the products they sell.

“Yes, we must tackle planned obsolescence, but not at the expense of Quebec retailers,” Silès wrote. “We fully share the goal of extending the lifespan of consumer goods, but the means chosen must be fair, applicable, and rooted in the reality on the ground.”

The Quebec law also creates a performance guarantee when it comes to several new goods, including stoves, refrigerators, dishwashers, washing machines, tablets, and televisions. The goods may be repaired free of charge if they malfunction during the warranty period.

In addition, replacement parts, repair services, and information necessary for the maintenance or repair of a product must be available for a reasonable period of time and with people able to chose their repairer of choice.

Merchants and manufacturers who do not comply with the law could face fines.

Richard Darveau of the Association Québécoise de la Quincaillerie et des Matériaux de construction, a provincial association of hardware and building supply firms, said in a blog post on the organization’s website, the problem with the law is it’s vague and opens the door to interpretation.

Members were encouraged to write clear notice saying products are carried by a typical warranty and can’t guarantee the new rules. Members were also advised to look at inventory to see which products can offer an availability guarantee.

Darveau wrote he was confident the province’s consumer protection office wouldn’t impose penalties from Day One, but some customers or other groups may not be as reasonable.

The federal Economic Development and Environment Departments completed an online consultation on “right to repair” last September to ensure devices worked longer and electronic waste was diverted from landfills.

The federal departments noted at the time that other provinces were considering adopting similar rules.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2025.