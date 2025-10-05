Blue Jays manager tinkers with lineup for Game 2

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Blue Jays manager John Schneider is tinkering with his lineup for Game 2 of Toronto’s American League Division Series against the New York Yankees.

Davis Schneider will start in left field and bat second. Isiah Kiner-Falefa — a former Yankee — will play second base and bat seventh.

Myles Straw will play right field and bat ninth.

Rookie right-hander Trey Yesavage gets the start for Toronto against Yankees left-hander Max Fried with the roof open at Rogers Centre for the mid-afternoon start.

Toronto opened the best-of-five series with a 10-1 victory.

Game 3 will be played at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2025.