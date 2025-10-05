Blue Jays manager tinkers with lineup for Game 2

TORONTO – Blue Jays manager John Schneider is tinkering with his lineup for Game 2 of Toronto’s American League Division Series against the New York Yankees.
Davis Schneider will start in left field and bat second. Isiah Kiner-Falefa — a former Yankee — will play second base and bat seventh.
Myles Straw will play right field and bat ninth.
Rookie right-hander Trey Yesavage gets the start for Toronto against Yankees left-hander Max Fried with the roof open at Rogers Centre for the mid-afternoon start.
Toronto opened the best-of-five series with a 10-1 victory.
Game 3 will be played at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2025.
