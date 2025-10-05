Menu

One dead in collision northwest of Montreal

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted October 5, 2025 11:28 am
1 min read
A Surete du Quebec police car is seen at their headquarters in Montreal, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
A Surete du Quebec police car is seen at their headquarters in Montreal, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. CMU
MONTREAL – Man in his 20s was killed and two others were injured in a fatal collision Saturday on Highway 50 near Mirabel in the Laurentians, northwest of Montreal.

Quebec provincial police say the accident occurred just before 4:45 p.m. when a motorist travelling west struck a heavy goods truck travelling in the opposite direction while attempting to pass on the left.

Police say the young man was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders and two others were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A total of three vehicles were involved in the crash — two cars and a heavy truck.

Provincial police also reported a spill, but did not specify what the material was.

Investigators were on site to examine the scene on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

