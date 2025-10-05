One dead in collision northwest of Montreal

MONTREAL – Man in his 20s was killed and two others were injured in a fatal collision Saturday on Highway 50 near Mirabel in the Laurentians, northwest of Montreal.
Quebec provincial police say the accident occurred just before 4:45 p.m. when a motorist travelling west struck a heavy goods truck travelling in the opposite direction while attempting to pass on the left.
Police say the young man was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders and two others were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A total of three vehicles were involved in the crash — two cars and a heavy truck.
Provincial police also reported a spill, but did not specify what the material was.
Investigators were on site to examine the scene on Saturday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2025.
