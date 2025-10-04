Blue Jays thump Yankees 10-1 in series opener

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have their first post-season victory in nine years.

Alejandro Kirk belted two solo homers and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a solo shot as Toronto thumped the New York Yankees 10-1 in Game 1 of their American League Division Series.

Nathan Lukes hit a two-run double in Toronto’s four-run seventh inning. The Blue Jays tacked on another four runs in the eighth.

Story continues below advertisement

Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman allowed one earned run and four hits over 5 2/3 innings. Yankees starter Luis Gil was pulled in the third inning.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Game 2 in the best-of-five series is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at Rogers Centre. Game 3 will be played at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night.

This is Toronto’s first appearance in the division series since 2016. The Blue Jays were swept in the wild-card round in their last three trips to the post-season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2025.