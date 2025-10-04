2 injured in west Edmonton assault: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following an alleged early morning assault on Edmonton’s west side Saturday.

Neighbours say that around 3:30 a.m., they heard yelling and banging coming from one of the units in a fourplex near 106 Avenue and 151 Street and called 911. A fight then broke out on the porch of the home.

Police responded around 4:05 a.m. and found two people with injuries. They were both treated and taken to hospital.

A woman and what appeared to be a teenage girl were seen being handcuffed by police outside.

Police tape was used to block off the area, and blood could be seen on the walls inside the home and on the front door and porch.

At around 9:30 p.m., detectives returned to the scene to drop off one woman, who may be a resident of the fourplex where the alleged assault occurred.

Police said the individuals involved in the assault were known to each other and that they are continuing to investigate.

This fourplex is across the street from a townhouse that burned down in connection with the Samuel Bird case last week. Bird, 14, was last seen on the night of June 1, leaving his home to visit a friend. Earlier, police had searched the home as part of their investigation into the missing teen.

Police have confirmed with Global News that Saturday’s assault and Bird’s disappearance are not connected.