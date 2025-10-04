Ben Wilmott’s first career OHL goal gives London Knights a second straight win

Send this page to someone via email

Jared Woolley fed a pass from the right side of the ice right onto the stick of Ben Wilmott, who put it into the Guelph Storm net at 2:14 of overtime, delivering the London Knights a 3-2 win at the Sleeman Centre on Oct. 4.

The goal was Wilmott’s first in the Ontario Hockey League and gave the Knights back-to-back overtime wins after edging out Flint 5-4 at Canada Life Place one day earlier.

Rene Van Bommel began the scoring with his first goal of the season as he flew down the right wing side of the ice and cut past everybody before finishing at the Storm net with a little chip over the shoulder of Guelph goaltender Zach Jovanovski at the 5:39 mark of the opening period.

The second overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection tied the game at 13:20 of the first period as Jaakko Wycisk of the Storm got to a loose puck that came out of the left corner in the London zone and ripped it into the back of the Knights’ net, and the teams went to the middle period in a 1-1 tie.

Story continues below advertisement

London outshot Guelph 15-5 in the second period, but the score stayed even.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The teams stayed that way late into the third period when goals 24 seconds apart had them back tied again.

Cohen Bidgood got a puck in front of the Storm net and Evan Van Gorp buried it for his first goal of the year and a 2-1 Knights lead with 3:06 to go in regulation time.

Guelph responded right away as Carter Stevens ripped a shot inside the right post at 17:17 to tie things up and for the second consecutive game both teams found themselves going to overtime.

After Seb Gatto made a pair of big saves and Charlie Paquette of the Storm rung a shot off a goal post on a breakaway chance Van Gorp got a puck to Jared Woolley and he fed Wilmott for the game winner.

Van Gorp and Van Bommel each had a goal and an assist.

Gatto made 25 saves and was named the game’s third star.

London outshot Guelph 37-27.

The Knights were 0-for-5 on the power play.

The Storm were 1-for-1.

Story continues below advertisement

Up next

For the fourth week in a row, the Knights will play at home on a Friday and play again on a Saturday.

This time both games will happen at Canada Life Place as London welcomes the Erie Otters on Oct. 10 at 7 p.m., and then the Sarnia Sting on Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.

For tickets or ticket information visit http://www.LondonKnights.com.

Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m., both nights on 980 CFPL, at http://www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.