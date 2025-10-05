Pistachio products could carry salmonella risk. What we know so far

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of pistachio and pistachio-related products in the last few days have been recalled due to possible salmonella contamination, Health Canada said in its recent recall notices.

In the last two weeks alone, the agency has issued nine such recall notices. Health Canada is asking Canadians to not consume, use, sell, serve or distribute recalled products.

Why pistachios?

Pistachios are increasingly popular in Canada, with one estimate saying revenue from sales is projected to exceed $500 million this year.

The pistachio recall was triggered by a Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) investigation. The recent recalls are linked to an ongoing investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak, Health Canada said.

This may not be the last of the pistachio recalls as CFIA continues its investigation.

“The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace,” Health Canada said.

Recall notices

A large recall notice was issued on Sept. 24, pertaining to nine different pistachio products. This included raw pistachios, unsalted pistachios, pistachio kernels and skinless pistachios.

These products were sold at various stores in Calgary, Edmonton and St. Thomas, Ont.

A day later, another recall was issued for products containing pistachios sold at an Ottawa store. This included a recall for paleo and vegan pistachio bars, baklava and kunafa.

Health Canada issued a third recall a day after that, which pertains to more products containing pistachios. This includes chocolate pistachio cake, cookies, strawberry cheesecake and gelato sold at stores in Mississauga, Ont., and Ottawa.

Some of these products were also sold at Loblaw and Zehrs outlets in Ontario, Health Canada said.

A smaller recall was issued on Sept. 27 for raw pistachio kernels sold at a store in Toronto. Two days later, Health Canada recalled green pistachios sold at a store in Brampton, Ont. The last pistachio recall of September was for raspberry flavoured pistachio clusters.

The recalls continued into October, with a major recall notice issued on Thursday. This included eight pistachio products sold at stores across Ontario — in Toronto Concord, Ont., and Thunder Bay, Ont.

A smaller recall was issued on Friday for raw pistachio sold at an Ottawa store.

What should you do?

Health Canada recommends you check its recall notice page regularly to determine if any pistachio products you bought are affected by the recall.

If you feel sick after consuming the product, contact your health-care provider.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased, Health Canada said.

What is salmonella?

According to Health Canada, salmonella is a bacterial infection caused by food contamination.

Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick, Health Canada said.The infection carries an added risk for children, pregnant people, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

“Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis,” Health Canada said.