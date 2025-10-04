Two Montreal men dead in apparent murder suicide

MONTREAL – Montreal police say two men are dead following what they called an apparent murder suicide.
Police received numerous 911 calls Friday evening around 11 p.m. after shots rang out inside a bar on a busy street in the city’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
Police spokesperson Veronique Dubuc said the victim was a man in his 40s, and the man that took his own life was in his 30s.
They were both dead by time police arrived.
Dubuc said it’s not yet known what type of relationship the two had between each other.
As of Saturday morning the crime scene remained in place at the bar as police worked to interview witnesses.
The deaths aren’t believed to be linked with organized crime.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2025.
