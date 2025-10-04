Menu

Two Montreal men dead in apparent murder suicide

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2025 10:58 am
1 min read
A Montreal police vehicle photographed in the city on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
A Montreal police vehicle photographed in the city on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL
MONTREAL – Montreal police say two men are dead following what they called an apparent murder suicide.

Police received numerous 911 calls Friday evening around 11 p.m. after shots rang out inside a bar on a busy street in the city’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

Police spokesperson Veronique Dubuc said the victim was a man in his 40s, and the man that took his own life was in his 30s.

They were both dead by time police arrived.

Dubuc said it’s not yet known what type of relationship the two had between each other.

As of Saturday morning the crime scene remained in place at the bar as police worked to interview witnesses.

The deaths aren’t believed to be linked with organized crime.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

