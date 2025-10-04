Businesses, industry groups welcome Jays playoffs

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – As the Toronto Blue Jays prepare to host the New York Yankees in the first game of the American League Division Series on Saturday, local businesses and industry groups say they welcome the expected boost in tourism and consumer spending amid a tough year for the Canadian economy.

The first-ever playoff meeting between the two teams opens with games on Saturday and Sunday at Rogers Centre. The series is good news for restaurants, hotels and other businesses across the city, said Kelly Jackson, vice-president of destination development for Destination Toronto.

“When you go to a Jays game during the regular season, it’s not surprising to see fans there with flags from Newfoundland or homemade signs saying that they had come from the Prairies,” said Jackson.

“The excitement around the playoffs is only going to amplify that kind of enthusiasm and we’re expecting that many people will be travelling into Toronto to be part of the experience.”

Sara Anghel, CEO of the Greater Toronto Hotel Association, said the Jays’ playoffs will likely have a “ripple effect” on the hospitality industry. She pointed to the impact of last year’s NHL All-Star Weekend, which boosted Toronto’s downtown hotel demand by 35 per cent over the previous year.

“I expect a similar impact for the Jays being in the city for the games,” said Anghel. “I think it’s a huge benefit.”

Kelly Higginson, CEO of Restaurants Canada, said events like the Blue Jays’ playoff run are important “now more than ever” for the food industry. Canadians continue to face an affordability crisis, she said, and restaurants are facing rising operational costs.

Last month, Restaurants Canada released a report that said 75 per cent of Canadians are eating out less due to the rising cost of living, she said. That’s why the playoffs can help support jobs in the industry, Higginson added.

“We are expecting to see that increase in traffic, definitely in the downtown Toronto area,” said Higginson. “Anything that we can do to motivate Canadians to get out and enjoy their local establishments is critically important.”

Mandie Murphy, co-founder of Toronto’s Left Field Brewery, said she’s seen a spike in reservations since the Jays’ ALDS schedule was announced. It’s “quite a relief,” Murphy said, because like many Canadian businesses, the baseball-themed brewery and restaurant is seeing rising costs across the board due to U.S. tariffs.

That makes a Blue Jays playoff atmosphere at the brewery even more special, said Murphy.

“To have that coming to life is quite just like a special and emotional moment as a fan, a baseball lover,” she said. “It also happens to be good for business, which is quite a relief at a time where it’s more challenging than ever to be an operator.”

Daimin Bodnar, owner of Hemingway’s Restaurant and Bar in Toronto, said they’re also looking forward to welcoming more people in the Jays’ post-season. More than 200 additional customers are expected each day of the Blue Jays’ playoffs, he said.

“As they go on longer in their playoff run, if they can get through this first series against the Yankees, I expect that business to build more and more,” said Bodnar.

Bodnar recalled the Toronto Raptors’ 2019 NBA championship run, which had the restaurant at capacity every single game. He expects Blue Jays fans to bring a similar vibe and they’ll likely come from across Canada and abroad, he said.

“It’s going to bring people in good moods, good atmosphere, good experiences and give them a reason to watch it with other people,” he said.

Catherine Oppedisano, vice-president of marketing at Steam Whistle Brewing, said the beginning of the year saw a slow start for the restaurant and beer industry, “but there’s nothing like a Jays run” to change that.

The brewery, which is just steps away from Rogers Centre, is seeing a noticeable uptick in sales compared to last season when the Jays were in last place in their division and had lower fan attendance, she said.

“With the filled-out stadiums, we’re seeing a massive lift in just attendance generally in our spaces and the crowds coming through,” said Oppedisano.

Customers in the restaurant can hear the game’s crowd roaring with every home run, she added, which makes it extra exciting.

“I think it’s incredible for the economy. For restaurants, it’s harder than ever to fill your spaces,” said Oppedisano.

“But when these things are happening and there’s a general energy in a city, it feels like you need to be out and experience that with … your fellow Torontonians or Canadians.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2025.