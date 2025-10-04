Jets rally to beat Flames 5-4 in shootout

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

CALGARY – Tanner Pearson scored the winner in the seventh round of a shootout as the visiting Winnipeg Jets erased a 4-2 third-period deficit to beat the Calgary Flames 5-4 in NHL pre-season action on Friday at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Haydn Fleury, Gustav Nyquist, Alex Iafallo and Parker Ford also scored for the Jets, who trailed 3-1 after the first period and 4-2 heading into the third.

Story continues below advertisement

Nazem Kadri scored twice for the Flames, who were outshot 35-29. Matvei Gridin and Joel Hanley added singles for the hosts, who went 0-for-5 on the power play. The Jets were 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Iafallo started the Jets’ comeback at 3:47 of the third, and Ford tied the game nine minutes later.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 25 of 29 shots for Winnipeg, while Dustin Wolf stopped 31 of 35 shots for Calgary.

The Jets blocked 20 shots, while the Flames blocked 17.

The Vancouver Canucks hosted the Edmonton Oilers in a later game Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2025.