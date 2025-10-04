SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Jets rally to beat Flames 5-4 in shootout

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2025 12:08 am
1 min read
CALGARY – Tanner Pearson scored the winner in the seventh round of a shootout as the visiting Winnipeg Jets erased a 4-2 third-period deficit to beat the Calgary Flames 5-4 in NHL pre-season action on Friday at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Haydn Fleury, Gustav Nyquist, Alex Iafallo and Parker Ford also scored for the Jets, who trailed 3-1 after the first period and 4-2 heading into the third.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Meredith and Madeline Gaudreau emotional interview hitting Calgarians one year after husbands’ deaths'
Meredith and Madeline Gaudreau emotional interview hitting Calgarians one year after husbands’ deaths
Nazem Kadri scored twice for the Flames, who were outshot 35-29. Matvei Gridin and Joel Hanley added singles for the hosts, who went 0-for-5 on the power play. The Jets were 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

Iafallo started the Jets’ comeback at 3:47 of the third, and Ford tied the game nine minutes later.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 25 of 29 shots for Winnipeg, while Dustin Wolf stopped 31 of 35 shots for Calgary.

The Jets blocked 20 shots, while the Flames blocked 17.

The Vancouver Canucks hosted the Edmonton Oilers in a later game Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

