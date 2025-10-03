Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

More than $122M worth of illicit cannabis seized in eastern Ontario: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2025 5:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'High-potency cannabis use linked to psychosis'
High-potency cannabis use linked to psychosis
Related: High-potency cannabis use linked to psychosis – Aug 17, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Provincial police say they’ve seized cannabis plants worth more than $122 million as part of an investigation into illicit cannabis production sites on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory in eastern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police and Tyendinaga police say the production sites were controlled by non-Indigenous organized criminal networks, aided by a “limited” number of community members.

OPP say 10 people, six of whom are not members of Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, are now facing charges under the Criminal Code and the Cannabis Act.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say they seized more than 72,000 illicit cannabis plants, three firearms, ammunition and other items as they executed search warrants.

They say an “unlawful diversion” of water from the Bay of Quinte to the cannabis production sites was also stopped.

Chris Brinklow, the acting chief of Tyendinaga police, says the operation took advantage of the community’s land with significant environmental impacts, including the depletion of a local quarry.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“The projected profits have served only to benefit organized criminal networks,” Brinklow said in a statement.

“While a small number of community members may have been involved, the financial gains were not reinvested into the community. The exploitation of Indigenous communities and lands by organized crime is a serious violation of our rights and responsibilities – and it will not be tolerated.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices