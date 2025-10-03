Metro Vancouver votes to adopt new approach for Iona Island Wastewater Treatment Plant

Send this page to someone via email

The Board of Metro Vancouver has voted to adopt a new approach for upgrading the Iona Island Wastewater Treatment Plant in Richmond.

The board says this new approach will mitigate annual cost impacts for ratepayers and protect the environment and public health.

“Over the past year, Metro Vancouver has carefully examined options to deliver secondary wastewater treatment as quickly as possible, while ensuring cost sustainability for our region,” said Metro Vancouver Board Chair Mike Hurley in a statement.

“In the past year, we’ve selected a technology that has given us an opportunity to rescope the Iona project to something we can deliver for $6 billion, a reduction of almost $4 billion compared to the previous project over the same time period.

“This is a great opportunity for us to keep annual rates as low as possible for residents, while still ensuring we’re protecting human and environmental health.”

Story continues below advertisement

The existing Iona Island Wastewater Treatment Plant will undergo phased upgrades to rehabilitate the existing primary treatment plant and achieve compliance for secondary wastewater treatment.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The board says this approach comes with a new cost estimate of $6 billion, rather than the previously estimated $9.9 billion.

The new proposed approach will:

Add incremental secondary treatment to the existing plant to improve effluent quality sooner

Rehabilitate the existing primary plant and replace it as a future project

Focus on the delivery of project components that will help meet regulatory compliance

Reprioritize and defer sub-projects not required for secondary compliance

1:43 $60M consulting contract for Iona Island wastewater plant raises concerns

The Iona Island Wastewater Treatment Plant was commissioned in 1963 and has to undergo renovations to upgrade the facility to meet federal and provincial regulatory requirements.

Story continues below advertisement

The plant serves approximately 750,000 residents in the Vancouver Sewerage Area and processes about 200 billion litres, about 40 per cent, of the region’s wastewater each year, according to Metro Vancouver.

“The updated approach is an innovative way to make sure we’re meeting our regulatory requirements, protecting the health of the environment, and being mindful of what residents are able to contribute financially to this important project,” said Liquid Waste Committee Chair Malcolm Brodie in a statement.