Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Metro Vancouver votes to adopt new approach for Iona Island Wastewater Treatment Plant

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 3, 2025 5:25 pm
2 min read
Renderings for upgrades at the Iona Wastewater Plant. View image in full screen
Renderings for upgrades at the Iona Wastewater Plant. Metro Vancouver
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Board of Metro Vancouver has voted to adopt a new approach for upgrading the Iona Island Wastewater Treatment Plant in Richmond.

The board says this new approach will mitigate annual cost impacts for ratepayers and protect the environment and public health.

“Over the past year, Metro Vancouver has carefully examined options to deliver secondary wastewater treatment as quickly as possible, while ensuring cost sustainability for our region,” said Metro Vancouver Board Chair Mike Hurley in a statement.

“In the past year, we’ve selected a technology that has given us an opportunity to rescope the Iona project to something we can deliver for $6 billion, a reduction of almost $4 billion compared to the previous project over the same time period.

“This is a great opportunity for us to keep annual rates as low as possible for residents, while still ensuring we’re protecting human and environmental health.”

Story continues below advertisement

The existing Iona Island Wastewater Treatment Plant will undergo phased upgrades to rehabilitate the existing primary treatment plant and achieve compliance for secondary wastewater treatment.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The board says this approach comes with a new cost estimate of $6 billion, rather than the previously estimated $9.9 billion.

The new proposed approach will:

  • Add incremental secondary treatment to the existing plant to improve effluent quality sooner
  • Rehabilitate the existing primary plant and replace it as a future project
  • Focus on the delivery of project components that will help meet regulatory compliance
  • Reprioritize and defer sub-projects not required for secondary compliance
Click to play video: '$60M consulting contract for Iona Island wastewater plant raises concerns'
$60M consulting contract for Iona Island wastewater plant raises concerns
Trending Now

The Iona Island Wastewater Treatment Plant was commissioned in 1963 and has to undergo renovations to upgrade the facility to meet federal and provincial regulatory requirements.

Story continues below advertisement

The plant serves approximately 750,000 residents in the Vancouver Sewerage Area and processes about 200 billion litres, about 40 per cent, of the region’s wastewater each year, according to Metro Vancouver.

“The updated approach is an innovative way to make sure we’re meeting our regulatory requirements, protecting the health of the environment, and being mindful of what residents are able to contribute financially to this important project,” said Liquid Waste Committee Chair Malcolm Brodie in a statement.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices