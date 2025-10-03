Focus Ontario returns with new interviews, analysis, coverage of the Ford government

Send this page to someone via email

After an extended summer break, Focus Ontario will return to Global News on Saturday with a detailed breakdown of the latest auditor general report.

The accountability politics show, hosted by Global News’ Queen’s Park Bureau Chief Colin D’Mello, airs weekly with the latest interviews, analysis and exclusives from Queen’s Park.

The previous season brought viewers in-depth interviews with a number of senior cabinet members, including the ministers of finance, transportation and housing, as well as exclusives like the launch of Ontario’s United States charm offensive.

“Focus Ontario tries to make sense of Ontario politics, putting the policies of the government under the microscope while holding elected officials accountable,” D’Mello said.

“Since its relaunch in 2024, Focus Ontario has given ministers the space to defend and explain their decision-making process, giving viewers better insight into what’s motivating the power brokers at Queen’s Park.”

The first episode of the new season will break down an auditor general investigation into the Ford government selecting low-ranked applications for millions of dollars in skills development fund money.

A panel discussion will analyze Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s move to create viral moments through props like ice cream and whiskey, along with a story on emergency room closures and the latest on the Ontario Liberal leadership race.

“Our goal is to help understand how your tax dollars are being spent and whether your vote is being respected,” D’Mello said.

Focus Ontario premiers at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays on Global TV.