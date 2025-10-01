Menu

Politics

Ontario’s auditor general to release skills development fund, child-care investigations

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted October 1, 2025 4:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario’s auditor general releases scathing annual report'
Ontario’s auditor general releases scathing annual report
RELATED: Ontario’s auditor general releases scathing annual report – Dec 3, 2024
Ontario’s auditor general is set to release four reports on Wednesday morning, probing how the government handled a controversial, multibillion-dollar grant fund, its child-care plans and emissions targets.

At 11 a.m., auditor general Shelley Spence will unveil a total of four new special reports, which will dig deep into how the province has handled the programs and areas where it has fallen short.

The four reports set to be released are:

  • Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care Program
  • Home Construction Regulatory Authority
  • Report on Progress to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions
  • Skills Development Fund – Training Stream

The latter report may garner particular interest, after allegations from post-secondary sector unions in recent weeks that the skills development fund has diverted away from colleges and into private corporations.

The auditor general has wide-ranging powers to look at the internal workings of government, scrutinize documents and compel communications records.

A special report from the auditor general looking into the Ford government’s Greenbelt land-swap decision turned a controversy into a scandal that eventually led to the resignation of two ministers and some senior staff.

Reports into Ontario Place and the Ontario Science Centre have also provided fodder for opposition criticism of the government.

