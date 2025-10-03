Menu

Politics

BCGEU escalates strike with more liquor, cannabis stores behind picket lines

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 3, 2025 3:16 pm
1 min read
Student Aid BC services impacted by BCGEU strike
WATCH: Debi Herrera Lira of the BC Federation of Students discusses how student aid services are being impacted as the BCGEU ramps up job action.
The B.C. General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) escalated its province-wide strike again on Friday, with more workers on the picket lines and more stores behind them.

A full list of striking worksites is available at this link.

The strike is now coming to the end of the fifth week, with no end in sight between the union and the provincial government.

Friday’s escalation saw almost 900 additional workers from 22 worksites joining the job action, 20 more B.C. liquor and cannabis stores and front-line staff from the Ministry of Environment and Parks; Children & Family Development; Energy and Climate Solutions; and Water, Land and Resource Stewardship.

“Our members are showing incredible strength and resolve,” Paul Finch, BCGEU president and chair of the public service bargaining committee, said in a statement.

“Every day this government delays, pressure on public services grows. Public service workers deserve wages that keep up with the cost of living. The government must return to the table now with a serious offer—or job action will escalate further. We are not backing down.”

Click to play video: 'Hundreds march in solidarity with BCGEU'
Hundreds march in solidarity with BCGEU
On Wednesday, hundreds of BCGEU members and other supporters marched through downtown Vancouver in a show of support.

The union says it is prepared to keep escalating the strike after the province’s increased wage offer of five per cent over two years was rejected. However, the union says the five per cent is not an increase to general wages. It bundles in market adjustments and other unrelated items, which not all members would receive.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

