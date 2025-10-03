Gausman to start Game 1 for Blue Jays

TORONTO – Kevin Gausman will start for the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the American League Division Series against New York.
Manager John Schneider confirmed the decision at a media availability ahead of a team workout at Rogers Centre.
The Yankees, who will hold batting practice in the early evening, have yet to name their starter.
The opening game in the best-of-five showdown is scheduled for Saturday afternoon.
Schneider says Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette remains out on a day-to-day basis with a left knee sprain. The Blue Jays are expected to release their 26-man series roster in the morning.
The Yankees won the pennant last year. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, are looking for their first post-season victory since 2016.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2025.
