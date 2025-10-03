SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Gausman to start Game 1 for Blue Jays

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2025 12:44 pm
TORONTO – Kevin Gausman will start for the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the American League Division Series against New York.

Manager John Schneider confirmed the decision at a media availability ahead of a team workout at Rogers Centre.

The Yankees, who will hold batting practice in the early evening, have yet to name their starter.

The opening game in the best-of-five showdown is scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

Schneider says Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette remains out on a day-to-day basis with a left knee sprain. The Blue Jays are expected to release their 26-man series roster in the morning.

The Yankees won the pennant last year. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, are looking for their first post-season victory since 2016.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

