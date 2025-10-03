Nova Scotia legislature wraps fall business after short eight-day sitting

See more sharing options

The Nova Scotia legislature wrapped up its fall session today after a quick eight-day sitting.

Premier Tim Houston says he doesn’t believe the government rushed through its agenda despite the short length of proceedings.

Instead, Houston says the government was “efficient and productive” in bringing forward several pieces of legislation he says will benefit the public.

However, Opposition NDP Leader Claudia Chender says the brevity stifled a full debate on issues and is as an indication the government doesn’t want to answer questions.

Interim Liberal leader Derek Mombourquette says the government’s decision to bundle various amendments into single pieces of legislation — known as omnibus bills — is also an attempt to limit full debate and confuse the public.

The sitting was dominated by a controversial omnibus bill that would make it illegal to block access to logging roads on Crown land, which was passed late Thursday.