Politics

Nova Scotia legislature wraps fall business after short eight-day sitting

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2025 12:49 pm
1 min read
Nova Scotia introduces legislation to protect military members’ right to wear uniforms
Nova Scotia is introducing legislation to honour members of the Canadian Armed Forces. It states all are entitled to wear their uniforms in provincially-owned and operated buildings. Skye Bryden-Blom reports.
The Nova Scotia legislature wrapped up its fall session today after a quick eight-day sitting.

Premier Tim Houston says he doesn’t believe the government rushed through its agenda despite the short length of proceedings.

Instead, Houston says the government was “efficient and productive” in bringing forward several pieces of legislation he says will benefit the public.

However, Opposition NDP Leader Claudia Chender says the brevity stifled a full debate on issues and is as an indication the government doesn’t want to answer questions.

Interim Liberal leader Derek Mombourquette says the government’s decision to bundle various amendments into single pieces of legislation — known as omnibus bills — is also an attempt to limit full debate and confuse the public.

The sitting was dominated by a controversial omnibus bill that would make it illegal to block access to logging roads on Crown land, which was passed late Thursday.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

