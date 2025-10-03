Menu

Canada

Canada to host G7 foreign ministers for security, economy talks next month

By Dylan Robertson The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2025 12:59 pm
G7 foreign ministers are set to gather near Niagara Falls next month for two days of meetings.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand will host her colleagues from France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K., the U.S. and the European Union.

Global Affairs Canada says the meeting will take place “in the Niagara Region” of Ontario on Nov. 11 — Remembrance Day — and Nov. 12.

The themes of the meetings will include security and economic resilience, building on a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Quebec in March and the G7 leaders’ summit in Alberta in June.

At the Quebec ministerial meeting, Canada proposed actions to tackle shared concerns across the Arctic, Pacific and Atlantic oceans, including detecting ships that attempt to evade sanctions and protecting biodiversity.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio attended that meeting and said at the time that he would focus on working with American allies, rather than U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated comments about Canada becoming an American state.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

