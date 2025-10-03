Menu

Crime

Murder suspect may have fled east to Ontario, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 3, 2025 11:29 am
1 min read
Winnipeg police investigating early morning downtown homicide
RELATED: Winnipeg police say homicide investigators have taken over following the death of a man who was found injured on Cumberland Avenue early Friday morning – May 23, 2025
The suspect in a fatal Winnipeg shooting back in May remains at large and may have fled east to Ontario, police say.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Paul Xavier Bonnick, 33, who is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of 39-year-old Ralph Moise, who was killed May 23 on Cumberland Avenue.

Winnipeg police are seen investigating a Cumberland Avenue crime scene on May 23, 2025. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police are seen investigating a Cumberland Avenue crime scene on May 23, 2025. Jordan Pearn / Global News

Bonnick is considered armed and dangerous, police said. The public is being advised not approach him and to call local police or 911 instead.

Anyone with information about Bonnick’s whereabouts is asked to call Winnipeg’s homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

