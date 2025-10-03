1 person dead in southeast Calgary trailer fire

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after an early morning fire at a trailer park in the southeast Shepard Industrial area near 86 Avenue and 24 Street southeast.

Alex Kwan with the Calgary Fire Department said a security guard from a nearby building spotted the fire around 4:40 a.m. Friday morning and quickly called 911.



When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the windows of the trailer, and firefighters were able to get water on the blaze quite quickly.

“Our crews deployed a hose line, started knocking down the fire then realized it was actually bigger than we thought,” said Kwan. “We had to connect to a hydrant from another truck.”

Once crews got inside and conducted a search, the body of a person was found. No other injuries have been reported and the fire didn’t extend to any other buildings.

Bothe the Calgary FIre Department and the Calgary Police Arson Unit will be working to find the cause of the fire.